Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Avantor Stock Up 0.2 %

Avantor stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield purchased 15,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 12,500 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Avantor by 165.0% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 794.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter valued at $47,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 217.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

