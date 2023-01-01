Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) fell 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.81 and last traded at $21.90. 5,434 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,536,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on RNA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Avidity Biosciences Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,950.91% and a negative return on equity of 42.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2,964.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.