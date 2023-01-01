AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

Separately, BTIG Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in AVROBIO during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 931.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 28,995 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVROBIO Price Performance

AVRO opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.67. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AVROBIO

(Get Rating)

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.