AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Raised to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AZEK from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AZEK from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on AZEK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AZEK from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.56.

AZEK stock opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.71. AZEK has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $304.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.91 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in AZEK by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in AZEK by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the first quarter worth about $124,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

