Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.78.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Azul by 83.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Azul during the first quarter worth $3,449,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Azul by 10.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 74.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Azul by 52.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $6.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.12. Azul has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $17.46.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $835.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Azul will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

