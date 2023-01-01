Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,429 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 69,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 17,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $110.30 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The company has a market capitalization of $454.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

