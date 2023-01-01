Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Gap Up to $16.30

Shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.30, but opened at $16.65. Banco Macro shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 815 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMA. StockNews.com raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Banco Macro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Banco Macro Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Banco Macro Announces Dividend

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.36. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $603.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Macro S.A. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0787 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Macro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 58.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 96,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 35,770 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 362.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 43,472 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the third quarter worth $785,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the third quarter worth $301,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 980.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. 4.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

