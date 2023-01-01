Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Up 1.5%

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) shot up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.47. 1,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,192,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSBR. Barclays lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.70 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 8.1%. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 20.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,564 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,712,000 after purchasing an additional 198,058 shares during the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

