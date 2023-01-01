Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.47. 1,269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,192,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BSBR shares. Bank of America downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.70 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander (Brasil) presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a $0.0447 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,783.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,313,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,915,000 after buying an additional 5,129,375 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,983,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,869,000 after purchasing an additional 17,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,712,000 after purchasing an additional 198,058 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 18.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after buying an additional 178,833 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,301,000. Institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.