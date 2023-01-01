Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,200 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the November 30th total of 285,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

CIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 30.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 37.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 572,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,661,000 after buying an additional 50,917 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bancolombia during the second quarter worth $678,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bancolombia during the second quarter worth $317,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIB stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.02. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.11). Bancolombia had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bancolombia will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6545 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 39.16%.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

