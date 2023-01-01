Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) fell 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.42 and last traded at $22.55. 588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 531,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $581.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.52.

Institutional Trading of Bandwidth

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.26. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $148.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.66 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Bandwidth by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,303,000 after buying an additional 501,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,217,000 after acquiring an additional 142,078 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,021,000 after acquiring an additional 564,631 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Bandwidth by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 659,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 278,395 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.