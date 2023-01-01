Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Trading Down 3.1%

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.42 and last traded at $22.55. 588 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 531,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAND shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bandwidth from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $581.09 million, a PE ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.26. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $148.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 659,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23,032 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 31.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 369,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 88,600 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 74.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 31,066 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

