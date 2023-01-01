Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $29.52 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.6% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $29,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 139,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,711,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at $6,869,966.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $176.65 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $461.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

