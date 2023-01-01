Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,587,638,000 after acquiring an additional 777,837 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,286,000 after acquiring an additional 265,330 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,839,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,295,000 after acquiring an additional 421,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $176.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $461.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

