Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Up to $29.72

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.72, but opened at $30.50. Belite Bio shares last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.91.
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
