Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Up to $29.72

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.72, but opened at $30.50. Belite Bio shares last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Belite Bio Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio

Belite Bio Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLTE. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Belite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Belite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.