B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.97

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.97 and last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 16188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BGS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

B&G Foods Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $799.12 million, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.31.

B&G Foods Cuts Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.32 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently -135.71%.

Insider Transactions at B&G Foods

In other news, Director David L. Wenner bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 760,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,653,091.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B&G Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.7% during the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 44,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 8.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

