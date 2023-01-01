B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.97

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.97 and last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 16188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on BGS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Consumer Edge lowered B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $799.12 million, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56.

B&G Foods Cuts Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.32 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -135.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David L. Wenner bought 20,000 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $280,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 760,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,653,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 348.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 35.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

