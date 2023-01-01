Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $24.29

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.29, but opened at $23.21. Bilibili shares last traded at $23.67, with a volume of 39,628 shares.

BILI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $2,590,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,338,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,270,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Bilibili by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 182,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 53,440 shares during the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

