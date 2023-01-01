Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, January 3rd

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, January 3rd. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, January 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Biora Therapeutics Trading Down 12.8 %

BIOR stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. Biora Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $29.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biora Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. 54.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake.

