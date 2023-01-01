Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,231 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 2.1% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Home Depot by 334.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $165,646,000 after purchasing an additional 425,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,468,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $676,992,000 after purchasing an additional 408,299 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $315.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $312.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.57. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $417.84.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

