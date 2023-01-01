Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Financial Survey

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Blue Apron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Blue Apron and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Apron -24.80% -213.15% -53.92% Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% -4.99%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Apron 0 3 1 0 2.25 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blue Apron and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Blue Apron currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 532.53%. Given Blue Apron’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Apron is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Apron and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Apron $470.38 million 0.07 -$88.38 million ($3.54) -0.23 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Apron.

Summary

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II beats Blue Apron on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Apron

(Get Rating)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals. It serves young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. The company offers its services through order selections on Website or mobile application primarily in the United States. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II

(Get Rating)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.