Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Raised to C$48.00 at National Bankshares

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$57.50 in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$45.38.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$40.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.27. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$30.04 and a 1-year high of C$51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.49.

About Boralex

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.24) by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$129.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 1.1100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.