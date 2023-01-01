Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Up to $4.93

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.93, but opened at $5.33. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 10,849 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DNB Markets assumed coverage on Borr Drilling in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital raised Borr Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $757.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 3.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Borr Drilling

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

