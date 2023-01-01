Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Up to $4.93

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.93, but opened at $5.33. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 10,849 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the company. DNB Markets assumed coverage on Borr Drilling in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital raised Borr Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.
Borr Drilling Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $757.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 3.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Borr Drilling
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
