Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Trading 2.8% Higher

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.59. 9,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 599,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Bowlero in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.
Bowlero Stock Up 2.0 %
The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.51.
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
