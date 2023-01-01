Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Trading 2.8% Higher

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.59. 9,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 599,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Bowlero in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Bowlero Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowlero

About Bowlero

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bowlero by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

