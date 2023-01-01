BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.93.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BP from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 560 ($6.76) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on BP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BP from GBX 566 ($6.83) to GBX 603 ($7.28) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank cut BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BP from GBX 527 ($6.36) to GBX 549 ($6.63) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of BP opened at $34.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average is $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $108.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77. BP has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BP Dividend Announcement

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $57.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.46 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. Research analysts expect that BP will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.3604 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -41.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 10,274.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter worth $21,904,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter worth $19,718,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter worth $16,192,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of BP by 359.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 619,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after acquiring an additional 484,618 shares in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Stories

