BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Stock Price Up 2.9%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.41 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 1,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 330,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BRC from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on BRC from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on BRC from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on BRC to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Get BRC alerts:

BRC Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at BRC

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $75.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.79 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 772.78%. Equities analysts predict that BRC Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 900,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,920.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 17,712 shares of BRC stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $105,740.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 818,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,319.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 900,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,920.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 67,712 shares of company stock worth $430,991. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BRC

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRCC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of BRC by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRC during the 1st quarter valued at $7,773,000. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in BRC during the 1st quarter valued at $1,621,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of BRC by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 104,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.