BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) traded down 3.1% during trading on Friday. The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. 1,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,974,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.45.

BRF Trading Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. BRF had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. Equities analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in BRF by 64.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in BRF by 42.0% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in BRF by 42.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BRF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

