BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.12

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 6510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRSP. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BrightSpire Capital

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.84%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,820,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,012,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,092,000 after buying an additional 67,823 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,916,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 195,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 757.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,560 shares during the period. Finally, Rush Island Management LP boosted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,378,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 227,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Further Reading

