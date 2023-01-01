BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.12

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 6510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRSP shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.
BrightSpire Capital Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $803.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.68.
BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,720,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 473,980 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,378,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 227,868 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 429,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 53,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.18% of the company’s stock.
About BrightSpire Capital
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BrightSpire Capital (BRSP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.