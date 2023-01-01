BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.12

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 6510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRSP shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

BrightSpire Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $803.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.68.

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.84%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,720,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 473,980 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,378,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 227,868 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 429,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 53,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Further Reading

