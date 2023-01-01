Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Short Interest Up 23.0% in December

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the November 30th total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 929,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.29. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $44.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average is $28.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $955.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.58 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 33.11%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Brinker International by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 451.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants under the under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand name in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.