Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,049 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $134.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $183.82.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 65.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.