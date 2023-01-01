Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.4% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR stock opened at $134.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $183.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.06.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 65.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.