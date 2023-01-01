Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stake Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,190 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $87,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 83.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 14,049 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.0% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $134.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $183.82.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 65.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.