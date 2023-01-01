Brokerages Set Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) PT at $103.00

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BMWYY shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($101.06) to €80.00 ($85.11) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($106.38) to €95.00 ($101.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BMWYY stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $38.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

