Brokerages Set Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) PT at $192.67

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.67.

WILYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Demant A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Demant A/S from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Demant A/S from 191.00 to 183.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Demant A/S Price Performance

Shares of WILYY opened at $13.86 on Friday. Demant A/S has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $26.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.78.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

