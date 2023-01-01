Brokerages Set ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) PT at $6.50

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.50.

VRAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ViewRay from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ViewRay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on ViewRay to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Activity at ViewRay

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,113. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ViewRay

ViewRay Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ViewRay in the second quarter worth $53,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 38.4% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,623,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 450,555 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 25.0% in the second quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 34,738 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 31.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 1.4% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,549,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 34,580 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.99. ViewRay has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $5.87.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 78.03% and a negative net margin of 121.25%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. Analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

