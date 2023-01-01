C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $91.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.40. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 54.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

