C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,412,000 after purchasing an additional 787,887 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,382,000 after buying an additional 1,012,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,252,000 after buying an additional 83,250 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after acquiring an additional 282,532 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,249,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHRW. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $91.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.07 and a 200-day moving average of $101.40.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

