Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.18 and last traded at $54.57. Approximately 19,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 909,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CALM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.56. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of -0.12.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director James E. Poole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $297,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,540.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 110.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,125 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 11.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.