Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$66.16.

Several analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$75.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

CM stock opened at C$54.77 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$53.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.95%.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.