Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Short Interest Up 70.8% in December

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700,000 shares, an increase of 70.8% from the November 30th total of 32,610,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNQ. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.38.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ opened at $55.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.6237 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 53,660 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $930,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 391,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 148,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

