Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$102.69.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CP. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$79.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$108.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Activity at Canadian Pacific Railway

In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,630 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.75, for a total value of C$169,118.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,569,850.47. In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,630 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.75, for a total transaction of C$169,118.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,569,850.47. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total value of C$642,972.47. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,259 shares of company stock worth $987,398.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

CP opened at C$100.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$104.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$99.41. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$86.12 and a 52-week high of C$111.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15. The stock has a market cap of C$93.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.25.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

