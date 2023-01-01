CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Trading Down 3.4%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.93 and last traded at $11.03. Approximately 9,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,066,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CareDx from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CareDx from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $610.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in CareDx by 152.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CareDx during the first quarter worth $131,000.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

