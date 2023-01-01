Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 96,090 shares.The stock last traded at $226.57 and had previously closed at $228.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.56 and its 200-day moving average is $226.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $3.42. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $577.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 27.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after purchasing an additional 34,461 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $6,121,000. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $5,761,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 292,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,082,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 1,311.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries

(Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.