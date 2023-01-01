Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Shares Down 3.1%

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $216.28 and last traded at $216.71. Approximately 4,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 652,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.42.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 2.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $989.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,026. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,334,821. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at about $3,380,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 66.7% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 212,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,547,000 after acquiring an additional 18,196 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

