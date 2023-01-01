Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Shares Down 3.1%

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $216.28 and last traded at $216.71. Approximately 4,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 652,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.42.
Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 2.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,026. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,334,821. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at about $3,380,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 66.7% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 212,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,547,000 after acquiring an additional 18,196 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.