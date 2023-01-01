Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 245.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 378,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,848 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $69,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Chart Industries by 212.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 150.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 140.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $115.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.61. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.68 and a 52 week high of $242.59. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLS. Benchmark lifted their target price on Chart Industries to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $259.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.43.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.