Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Short Interest Up 22.5% in December

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the November 30th total of 4,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 945,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

NYSE:GTLS opened at $115.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 1.34. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $107.68 and a 52 week high of $242.59.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.33 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $259.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on Chart Industries to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research cut their target price on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $228.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 212.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 150.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 140.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

