Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 19.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 31.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $339.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.74. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $660.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.82 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

