Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 552,200 shares, an increase of 74.0% from the November 30th total of 317,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,017,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 1,894,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 757,372 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,960,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 696,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $622,000.

CKPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $26.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CKPT opened at $5.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.53. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $32.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 508.89% and a negative net margin of 53,252.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -6 EPS for the current year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

