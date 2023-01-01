Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.82.

CHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

CHK stock opened at $94.37 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $61.45 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.86.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $3.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.46%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

